Pickle factory, sweet shops sealed in Multan

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a pickle factory, two sweet shops and a general store over poor cleanliness arrangements and sub-standard material

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a pickle factory, two sweet shops and a general store over poor cleanliness arrangements and sub-standard material.

Different teams of the PFA launched a crackdown in the region on Friday and imposed fine Rs 226,500 on various shops and issued warning notices of dozens of others over poor cleanliness and sub-standard material.

During raids in Multan, the PFA team sealed a pickle factory,two sweet shops from Lodhran and Muzaffargarh and a general store at DG Khan city.

The PFA also disposed off 25,000kg sub-standard pickle and other material during the operation.