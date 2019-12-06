Pickle Factory, Sweet Shops Sealed In Multan
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:27 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a pickle factory, two sweet shops and a general store over poor cleanliness arrangements and sub-standard material
Different teams of the PFA launched a crackdown in the region on Friday and imposed fine Rs 226,500 on various shops and issued warning notices of dozens of others over poor cleanliness and sub-standard material.
During raids in Multan, the PFA team sealed a pickle factory,two sweet shops from Lodhran and Muzaffargarh and a general store at DG Khan city.
The PFA also disposed off 25,000kg sub-standard pickle and other material during the operation.