Pickpocket gang busted, 3 held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three members of a pickpocket gang and recovered, mobile phones from their possession.

DIG (Operations), Afzaal Ahmad Kausar had categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts against anti-social elements.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA, including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Safddar Hussain and Fayyaz and other personnel.

The team nabbed three member of a pickpocket gang identified as Ali Shan, Atta ur-Rehman and Shahban Ali.

Separate cases have been registered against them at Ramna, Karachi Company and Margalla police stations and further investigation is underway.