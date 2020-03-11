Pickpocket held with Rs 1, 26,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi company police arrested a pickpocket red-handed and recovered Rs 1 26,000 from him, a police spokesman on Wednesday said.

A police team under the supervision of Station House Officer, Karachi company, Saleem Raza apprehend the accused Feroz Afghani, following the directions of Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Umer Khan.

A case has been registered against the arrested person and further investigation was under way, the spokesman added.

Deputy Inspector General of police (operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed appreciated the performance of police team.