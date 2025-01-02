Open Menu

Pickpocket Held With Stolen Money

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Pickpocket held with stolen money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police on Thursday held a pickpocket who had stolen some amount from a citizen a few days ago.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim reported to the police that someone had stolen Rs 105,000 by pickpocketing him in the market.

The Ganjmandi Police registered a case and arrested the accused Shahid with the help of technical means and human intelligence.

