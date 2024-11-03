Pickpockets Arrested In Tablighi Congregation
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A 6-member gang of pickpockets was arrested in the Tablighi gathering in Raiwand area of Lahore.
According to the police, the suspects were arrested during the blockade. Among the arrested group, five suspects belong to Peshawar while one belongs to Rawalpindi.
According to the police, stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the arrested accused and a case has been registered against them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two women held with 47kg drugs43 seconds ago
-
Couple booked for torture of 13-year-old maid52 seconds ago
-
Exhibition titled 'Together We Grow' held10 minutes ago
-
Action to be taken against negligent officials for Gara Mitho incident: DPO10 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme10 minutes ago
-
Arms, ammunition seized, smuggler arrested11 minutes ago
-
IESCO teams detect 375 meters for power pilferage in Oct11 minutes ago
-
Man allegedly shot dead by wife, in-laws11 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held11 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs human trafficker11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division reviews development works, orders to complete within stipulated time11 minutes ago
-
Lahore's AQI reaches unprecedented levels21 minutes ago