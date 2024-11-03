Pickpockets arrested in Tablighi congregation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A 6-member gang of pickpockets was arrested in the Tablighi gathering in Raiwand area of Lahore.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested during the blockade. Among the arrested group, five suspects belong to Peshawar while one belongs to Rawalpindi.

According to the police, stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the arrested accused and a case has been registered against them.