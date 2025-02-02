(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) At least two persons were killed on the spot while five others were critically injured after a devastating collision of vehicles that occurred on the National Highway link road in Karachi on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the accident happened when a pickup truck collided with a car coming from the opposite side and claimed two lives, private news channels reported.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles, rescue official

added.

The rescue sources further stated that they immediately responded to the emergency and rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

They managed to pull out the victims from the wreckage and shifted them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident and the identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet.