Open Menu

Pickup Van's Accident Kills Man, 9 Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

A road accident in Tandojam town here on Tuesday claimed the life of 25-year-old Rajesh Bheel leaving 9 other people injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A road accident in Tandojam town here on Tuesday claimed the life of 25-year-old Rajesh Bheel leaving 9 other people injured.

According to the police, a mini-van transporting labourers from Tando Allahyar overturned at high speed.

The police said all the injured were labourers belonging to the minority Hindu community.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar.

Related Topics

Injured Police Minority Road Accident Tando Allahyar All From

Recent Stories

NA speaker condemns terror attack on police statio ..

NA speaker condemns terror attack on police station in Turbat

9 minutes ago
 Illegal foreigners must go back: Interior Minister

Illegal foreigners must go back: Interior Minister

9 minutes ago
 Leaders, scholars to gather to honor Maulana Sami- ..

Leaders, scholars to gather to honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq's legacy, mission on Th ..

9 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding restoration of ..

IHC issues written order regarding restoration of Nawaz's appeals

9 minutes ago
 DC Mirpurkhas Announces Support for Tezgam Train T ..

DC Mirpurkhas Announces Support for Tezgam Train Tragedy Victims

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in publ ..

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in public service institutions

14 minutes ago
Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps ..

Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps in Attock

14 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

13 minutes ago
 Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

14 minutes ago
 MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPS ..

MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPSC recruitment exams

14 minutes ago
 World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan