HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A road accident in Tandojam town here on Tuesday claimed the life of 25-year-old Rajesh Bheel leaving 9 other people injured.

According to the police, a mini-van transporting labourers from Tando Allahyar overturned at high speed.

The police said all the injured were labourers belonging to the minority Hindu community.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar.