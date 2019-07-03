Picnic in water claims three lives

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Three youths were drowned while taking bath due to scorching weather of twin cities in Soan river on Wednesday near Islamabad.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred as three friends went to enjoy bathing in river water, adding while playing in water one of the friends slipped away in deep water the other tried to rescue him but in vain.

The rescue officials further informed the bodies of two deceased were recovered whereas the search operation was continued till the recovery of third corpse.

The recovered bodies were shifted to hospital for the autopsy, the rescue officials added.