Picnic In Water Claims Three Lives

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Three youths were drowned while taking bath due to scorching weather of twin cities in Soan river on Wednesday near Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Three youths were drowned while taking bath due to scorching weather of twin cities in Soan river on Wednesday near Islamabad.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred as three friends went to enjoy bathing in river water, adding while playing in water one of the friends slipped away in deep water the other tried to rescue him but in vain.

The rescue officials further informed the bodies of two deceased were recovered whereas the search operation was continued till the recovery of third corpse.

The recovered bodies were shifted to hospital for the autopsy, the rescue officials added.

