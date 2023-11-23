Open Menu

Pics And Data Of Criminals Released On BRT Screens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pics and data of criminals released on BRT screens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Peshawar Police have released the pictures, videos and data of criminals on the screens installed at BRT stations.

According to Trans Peshawar on Thursday, the data of the suspects wanted in street crimes has been provided to all the BRT stations. The first photo list of more than 200 criminals was complete and posted on BRT stations’ screens while more data, pics and videos of the criminals would also be compiled for release soon.

According to the authorities, the videos of street criminals were also being released on BRT screens.

The initiative aimed to provide information regarding these criminals to the general public through fast means. The data of the accused have been obtained from the photographs of CCTV cameras and criminal records.

The BRT authorities said people were filming the pictures and videos of these criminals on their mobile phones and hoped that the step would help police in the identification and arrest of these criminals.

