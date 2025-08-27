PICS hosts first briefing session on China Fellowship Program

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Institute

for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), Communication University of China, Beijing, organized

the first briefing session on the China Fellowship Program.

The event marked an important step in strengthening academic collaboration, research linkages,

and cultural exchange between Pakistan and China.

The event was graced by the presence of Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Pakistan Research

Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), who joined as the distinguished guest, along

with Iqra Javiad, board of Expert Member (PRCCSF), and Yusra Nasir, Research Associate (PRCCSF).

The session was attended by faculty representatives from different departments of the University of

Sargodha.

The session opened with remarks from Prof Dr Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director PICS, who highlighted the importance of international academic programs in equipping students with global perspectives. He

emphasized that initiatives such as the China Fellowship Program provide young scholars with

a platform to engage with pressing global issues while strengthening the foundations of Pakistan–China

academic and cultural cooperation.

Yusra Nasir introduced the vision and activities of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community

with Shared Future. She explained how the center works to promote policy research, intellectual dialogue,

and cultural diplomacy in line with the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Briefing on the China Fellowship Programme, Khalid Taimur Akram explained that the fellowship was

a six-month program open to BS students from the 6th semester onward and to MS students at any

stage.

Conducted in both online and physical modes, the fellowship combines academic lectures with

practical insights. Core themes include the Belt and Road Initiative, the China–Pakistan Economic

Corridor, regional connectivity, and Pak–China relations.

He further explained that fellows were required to write articles every ten days on program-related

themes, which were evaluated for quality and authenticity. He said that selected articles would be

published nationally and internationally, offering students recognition as emerging researchers and

contributors.

He emphasized that the fellowship not only builds academic credentials but also provides valuable

networking opportunities with scholars and practitioners.

An interactive question-and-answer session followed the presentations, during which participants

explored how such fellowships foster people-to-people ties, enhance academic diplomacy, and

open new research opportunities for students.

The session concluded with a shared understanding that the China Fellowship Program would serve

as a transformative opportunity for Pakistani students to expand their intellectual horizons, strengthen

their professional profiles, and actively participate in global academic exchanges.

It was emphasized that by engaging in such initiatives, students of the University of Sargodha

can position themselves as future thought leaders and contributors to regional cooperation.

Ultimately, the fellowship stands as a bridge between Pakistan and China, fostering mutual

trust, shared learning, and long-term collaboration that would benefit both nations in the

years ahead.