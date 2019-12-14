(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The out-patient department (OPD) and indoor services of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) remained suspended on the fourth consecutive day after hundreds of lawyers rampaged through the cardiac health facility on Wednesday

Reportedly, hundreds of patients are still deprived of several medical tests, including angiography and echocardiography which are critically important for heart patients before doctors can proceed with their treatment.The closure of the operation theatre has further worsened the situation for incoming patients.

The violent clash had left three patients dead.Reportedly, hundreds of patients are still deprived of several medical tests, including angiography and echocardiography which are critically important for heart patients before doctors can proceed with their treatment.The closure of the operation theatre has further worsened the situation for incoming patients.

Dozens of patients had been already shifted to other hospitals on Wednesday evening. However, the emergency ward has been made functional, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated Saturday."Patients were facing difficulties due to closure of the emergency [�] other services will also be restored soon," he said, adding that it has been decided to perform legislation for the protection of hospitals, doctors and staff.

New medical equipment, machinery, furniture and other items have been supplied to the emergency ward.The CCU is a hospital ward specialised for the care of patients with severe cardiac conditions which require continuous monitoring and treatment.In total, around 12,000 heart patients suffered severe hardships and 35 patients couldn't undergo bypass, and angioplasty and angiography procedure of 250 patients was postponed due to absence of doctors and paramedics from their duties.They demanded protection before returning to their workplaces.

Other patients couldn't undergo diagnostic tests owing to closure of medical services at all departments.Meanwhile, the restoration work has begun for the damaged departments. The medicine counter at the OPD has been restored and medicines to admitted patients are being supplied in the intensive care unit (ICU).