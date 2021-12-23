Pictorial exhibition of leaders of Pakistan Movement held

A seminar, Mehfil-e-Mushaira and pictorial exhibition of leaders of Pakistan Movement was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University (SBBDU) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A seminar, Mehfil-e-Mushaira and pictorial exhibition of leaders of Pakistan Movement was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University (SBBDU) here on Thursday.

The program was organized in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and 75th Independence anniversary of the country.

Lt. Gen. (R) SP Syed Pervez Shahid was the chief guest on the occasion.

The students of the SBBDU attended the program in large numbers and took keen interest in the pictorial exhibition of leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Quaid-e-Azam academy and SBBDU jointly organized the program.