Open Menu

Pictorial Exhibition On Indian Barbarism In IIOJK Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Pictorial exhibition on Indian barbarism in IIOJK held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A pictorial exhibition regarding the Indian barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with Kashmir Black Day was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan - Karachi on Sunday.

The former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan and Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Mohammed Safi as well MQM-Pakistan MNA Aminul Haq visited the pictorial exhibition and viewed different pictures put on display showing barbarism and atrocities in IIOJK being committed by Indian forces.

Later, talking to media persons, AJK's former President and Prime Minister Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan said that the Modi-led government was committing crimes in IIOJK but their morale was high. He said that it did not matter what political party they represented to but when they talked about IIOJK they all came on the same page.

Yaqoob said that the people of IIOJK and AJK were thankful to the people of Pakistan, who had arranged this exhibition giving a message to the whole world.

He remarked that the entire Pakistan including Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan were raising voices for innocent people of IIOJK.

He said that the people of Pakistan and their government were standing shoulder to shoulder with IIOJK people.

MQM-Pakistan MNA Aminul Haq while paying tribute for organizing the exhibition, he said that the picture showed how Indian forces were committing crimes in IIOJK.

He said that Pakistan stood with IIOJK people and condemned Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Bashir Sadozai of Arts Council on the occasion said that India had entered her forces into Srinagar on this day, October 27.

He claimed that around seven lac people sacrificed their lives in their struggle for the right to self-determination in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hurriyat Conference Punjab Jammu Srinagar Safi Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan