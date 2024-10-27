Pictorial exhibition on Indian barbarism in IIOJK held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A pictorial exhibition regarding the Indian barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with Kashmir Black Day was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan - Karachi on Sunday.

The former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan and Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Mohammed Safi as well MQM-Pakistan MNA Aminul Haq visited the pictorial exhibition and viewed different pictures put on display showing barbarism and atrocities in IIOJK being committed by Indian forces.

Later, talking to media persons, AJK's former President and Prime Minister Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan said that the Modi-led government was committing crimes in IIOJK but their morale was high. He said that it did not matter what political party they represented to but when they talked about IIOJK they all came on the same page.

Yaqoob said that the people of IIOJK and AJK were thankful to the people of Pakistan, who had arranged this exhibition giving a message to the whole world.

He remarked that the entire Pakistan including Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan were raising voices for innocent people of IIOJK.

He said that the people of Pakistan and their government were standing shoulder to shoulder with IIOJK people.

MQM-Pakistan MNA Aminul Haq while paying tribute for organizing the exhibition, he said that the picture showed how Indian forces were committing crimes in IIOJK.

He said that Pakistan stood with IIOJK people and condemned Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Bashir Sadozai of Arts Council on the occasion said that India had entered her forces into Srinagar on this day, October 27.

He claimed that around seven lac people sacrificed their lives in their struggle for the right to self-determination in IIOJK.