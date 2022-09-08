Pictorial gallery opens at BZU Saraiki centre

A pictorial gallery depicting culture of region and Multan and was opened at Saraiki Study Area Centre here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A pictorial gallery depicting culture of region and Multan and was opened at Saraiki Study Area Centre here on Thursday.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi inaugurated the gallery.

It is aimed at promoting culture of Saraiki region and the mystic history of city of saints.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) expressed good wishes for Saraiki Study Area Centre.

He congratulated Burshra Faiz for getting selected as faculty member of the centre and presented him set of books as gift.

A good number of students and faculty attended the ceremony.