UrduPoint.com

Pictorial Gallery Opens At BZU Saraiki Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Pictorial gallery opens at BZU Saraiki centre

A pictorial gallery depicting culture of region and Multan and was opened at Saraiki Study Area Centre here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A pictorial gallery depicting culture of region and Multan and was opened at Saraiki Study Area Centre here on Thursday.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi inaugurated the gallery.

It is aimed at promoting culture of Saraiki region and the mystic history of city of saints.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) expressed good wishes for Saraiki Study Area Centre.

He congratulated Burshra Faiz for getting selected as faculty member of the centre and presented him set of books as gift.

A good number of students and faculty attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns hate campaign case against ..

Supreme Court adjourns hate campaign case against Imran Khan

2 seconds ago
 Siraj-ul- Haq visits relief camp, calls for concer ..

Siraj-ul- Haq visits relief camp, calls for concerted efforts to rehabilitate fl ..

3 seconds ago
 CM's helicopter not used by unauthorized person: B ..

CM's helicopter not used by unauthorized person: Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif ..

5 seconds ago
 US, Partners to Set Russian Energy Price Cap Above ..

US, Partners to Set Russian Energy Price Cap Above Production Cost - Treasury De ..

6 seconds ago
 India Interested in Russian Price Cap Coalition, U ..

India Interested in Russian Price Cap Coalition, US Hopes China Joins Too - Trea ..

8 seconds ago
 Saudi ambassador calls on minister for economic af ..

Saudi ambassador calls on minister for economic affairs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.