Pictures Of Professional Beggars Shared For Public Awareness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) As part of efforts to aware people, the provincial government on Wednesday has shared pictures of beggars on social media who are professional and financially sound.
The provincial government has asked people to refrain from helping these professional baggers as they are deceiving public.
The public was urged to identify these professionals as they are also depriving needy and poor from financial assistance.
These beggars were apprehended during anti-beggars campaign that was launched under supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud following directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.
