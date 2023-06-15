UrduPoint.com

Picturesque Tourist Destination Malamjabba Destroy In Militancy: Dr Ramesh Kumar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Picturesque tourist destination Malamjabba destroy in militancy: Dr Ramesh Kumar

Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister's Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said that Malamjabba, located in the Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a picturesque tourist destination renowned for its natural beauty and adventure opportunities but unfortunately due to terrorism it was affected

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister's Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said that Malamjabba, located in the Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a picturesque tourist destination renowned for its natural beauty and adventure opportunities but unfortunately due to terrorism it was affected.

During his two-day visit to Buddhist Archaeological sites, located in Swat Valley Minister Kumar visited Malamjabba and said he visited Malamjaba to promote inter-faith harmony and generate revenue through the promotion of religious tourism.

Minister for State Dr Ramesh Kumar said that nestled amidst the stunning Hindu Kush mountain range, Malamjabba offers breathtaking panoramic views, and lush green meadows attract tourists from all over the world.

The region is blessed with a moderate climate, making it an ideal getaway for nature lovers, hikers, and skiing enthusiasts, Kumar added.

The resort offers well-groomed slopes, ski lifts, and equipment rentals, catering to both beginners and experienced skiers, said Dr Kumar.

Ramesh Kumar further said that the region is also home to several beautiful lakes and offers a variety of other activities for tourists to enjoy.

He said Malamjabba boasts a rich cultural heritage, with several historical sites and archaeological remains scattered throughout the valley.

Tourists can visit ancient Buddhist stupas, monasteries, and ruins that provide insights into the region's past and generate employment opportunities for locals.

He said that he is working on bringing a National Gandahara Tourism Policy to boost religious tourism.

It is a place where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of the mountains, rejuvenate your senses, and create unforgettable memories, Dr Ramesh Kumar added.

The minister earlier visited heritage sites including Bazira, Shigardar Stupa, Ghelegay Buddhist monument, museum, Butkara Stupa 1 and 2, Saidu Stupa, Wali Swat graveyard, White Palace and other close vicinity sites.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Visit Saidu All From Employment Love

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

32 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

32 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

28 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

28 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

46 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.