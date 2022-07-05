PICU inaugurated at BKMC Swabi

A fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with state-of-the-art ventilators and advanced syringe pumps to administer essential medicines was inaugurated at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with state-of-the-art ventilators and advanced syringe pumps to administer essential medicines was inaugurated at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Hospital Director Dr. Amjad Mehboob, Dean BKMC, Prof. Dr.

Shams-Ur-Rehman, Head of Paeds Department, Dr. Sajjad-Ur-Rehman and other members of the unit.

Head of Pediatric Department, Associate Prof. Dr. Sajjad-Ur-Rehman briefed that it was the second PICU of the province and consisted of four ventilators and advanced syringe pumps to administer medicines. He told that it would be run by skilled pediatricians supported by a team of nurses.