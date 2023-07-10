Open Menu

PID AJK Delegation Visits APP, Briefed On Working Of Digital Media Wing

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:41 PM

PID AJK delegation visits APP, briefed on working of Digital Media Wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Press Information Department, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, led by its Director Raja Amjad Hussain Minhas on Monday visited the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) head office here with the objective to upgrade the PID Digital Media Section on modern lines.

After meeting with APP Executive Director Adnan Akram Bajwa and Executive Director news Hanif Sabir, the delegation took a round of the Digital Media Wing to have a first hand account of the working.

District Information Officer Muzaffarabad Raja Sohail Khan and Programmer Sardar Shamim Anjum Aziz were also present on this occasion.

Executive Director Adnan Akram Bajwa, on the occasion, said as it was an age of social and digital media and that was why APP APP was paying full attention to them. A studio had been set up to run the APP Web TV, he added.

Besides print media outlets, he said, electronic media channels had also established their digital media wings, which manifested the importance of the medium.

He said the AJK Information Department was doing a good work in the field.

AJK Director Information Raja Amjad said on the directives of AJK prime minister, the PID was taking steps to make digital and social media wing more active and efficient.

He said the Digital Media Wing of the APP was functioning in an efficient and effective manner, and they would like to benefit from its experience.

He said the AJK Information Department had established a Digital and Social Media Wing, under which a modern studio had been built, while a DSNG van was in the final stages of preparation.

"We will work in coordination with the APP to further improve our Social Media Wing,", he remarked.

APP Executive Director News Hanif Sabir said the AJK Information Department had a team of good professionals, who would be involved in digital media training programmes in future.

Earlier, Dr Sadia Kamal, senior journalist and anchorperson, gave a detailed briefing to the delegation regarding the latest trends in digital and social media, web tv and social media management.

She said changes were taking place in the digital media at a very fast pace and "we have keep our pace in adopting the same".

Training workshops were very important in that regard to ensure the use of latest technology, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Social Media Jammu Same Van Muzaffarabad Sohail Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Media TV From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

11 seconds ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

11 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

26 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan