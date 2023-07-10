PID AJK delegation visits APP, briefed on working of Digital Media Wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Press Information Department, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, led by its Director Raja Amjad Hussain Minhas on Monday visited the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) head office here with the objective to upgrade the PID Digital Media Section on modern lines.

After meeting with APP Executive Director Adnan Akram Bajwa and Executive Director news Hanif Sabir, the delegation took a round of the Digital Media Wing to have a first hand account of the working.

District Information Officer Muzaffarabad Raja Sohail Khan and Programmer Sardar Shamim Anjum Aziz were also present on this occasion.

Executive Director Adnan Akram Bajwa, on the occasion, said as it was an age of social and digital media and that was why APP APP was paying full attention to them. A studio had been set up to run the APP Web TV, he added.

Besides print media outlets, he said, electronic media channels had also established their digital media wings, which manifested the importance of the medium.

He said the AJK Information Department was doing a good work in the field.

AJK Director Information Raja Amjad said on the directives of AJK prime minister, the PID was taking steps to make digital and social media wing more active and efficient.

He said the Digital Media Wing of the APP was functioning in an efficient and effective manner, and they would like to benefit from its experience.

He said the AJK Information Department had established a Digital and Social Media Wing, under which a modern studio had been built, while a DSNG van was in the final stages of preparation.

"We will work in coordination with the APP to further improve our Social Media Wing,", he remarked.

APP Executive Director News Hanif Sabir said the AJK Information Department had a team of good professionals, who would be involved in digital media training programmes in future.

Earlier, Dr Sadia Kamal, senior journalist and anchorperson, gave a detailed briefing to the delegation regarding the latest trends in digital and social media, web tv and social media management.

She said changes were taking place in the digital media at a very fast pace and "we have keep our pace in adopting the same".

Training workshops were very important in that regard to ensure the use of latest technology, she added.