PID Dera office cut cake on its first anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Press Information Department (PID) Regional Office DI Khan staff organized a cake cutting ceremony on first anniversary of restoration of their office, here Wednesday.

A special cake-cutting ceremony was organized here at PID office Dera on the completion of one year of restoration of PID regional office.

Addressing the event, PID Dera Incharge Muhammad Fazlur Rehman said that his office was playing an effective role in promotion of country’s stability, identity and patriotism among the masses within the country and abroad.

He said, "The restoration of PID office in DI Khan has given an opportunity to highlight the performance of the federal government and federal institutions in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to the people and the media in a more efficient manner."

Besides, he said, it also provided facilities to the local journalists and newspapers of this region at their doorstep.

Highlighting the geographical importance of DI Khan and its adjacent districts, the PID regional incharge said, "The importance of this area in the economical development of the country has been increased due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said, "The local journalists of DI Khan, despite difficult situations in the area, were performing their role in promotion of state narrative in effective manner."

He said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi were playing an exemplary role in provision of an ideal environment to media for transparent reporting besides resolving their issues. He said the positive criticism was being welcomed by the caretaker government.

Fazl stressed the need of creating awareness among the new generation about democratic values and patriotism.

The ceremony was also attended by PID Former Deputy Director Qazi Fazal Ahmad, Gomal University PRO Raja Alamzeb and PID staff. At the end, prayers were offered for the development and stability of the country.