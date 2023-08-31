PID Dera role for disseminating accurate information lauded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah on Thursday lauded the role of the Press Information Department (PID) Regional Office, here, for disseminating accurate and timely information to the masses.

During his visit, the VC took around different sections of the PID where he was briefed about its role and other relevant matters by In-charge PID Muhammad Fazlur Rehman.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the revival of the PID office was a welcome initiative for the journalists of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts besides local newspapers operating in those areas to get timely information and news about public welfare projects of the government.

He was of the view that accurate information and proper awareness about development projects and services of state institutions helped promote an atmosphere of trust between the government and the masses, which was a key to achieving progress on this front, he added.

General Secretary of Dera Press Club Iqbal Bhatti, Senior Journalist Mohammad Rehan and Public Relation Officer Gomal University Raja Alam Zaib were also present on the occasion.

Professor Dr Shakibullah said that it was a matter of pride and heartening that a number of Gomal University graduates had proved their mettle through hard work, dedication and competency, effectively contributing their valuable services in various departments in the country and abroad.

He said that the media had now evolved from print and electronic media to social media and now any news one got in seconds, necessitating the journalists to be well-versed with modern technology.

Given such a fast change in the field of journalism, Gomal University introduced a six-month and one-year diploma course for journalists.

In-charge PID Fazlur Rahman welcomed the Vice Chancellor and said the purpose of the PID Dera office was to work for solving the problems of journalists including all press clubs of the Dera division besides highlighting the services of state institutions, which led to strengthening the atmosphere of love and respect between people and institutions.

He further said the office could provide internship opportunities to Gomal University Journalism students.

They also discussed organizing a training workshop and seminar for students and journalists associated with the journalism department of Gomal University.