PID, DGIPR discuss steps to further enhance respective functions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Director General Press Information Department (PID), Ishfaq Ahmad Khalil and Director General Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran here on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance respective functions and collaboration.

The meeting discussed current scenario of media dynamics and public relations strategies. Both parties exchanged insights and experiences to enhance their respective functions.

They discussed importance of collaboration between provincial and Federal departments, sharing best practices and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Emphasis was made on leveraging collective expertise to effectively communicate with the public and address evolving challenges in the media landscape.

Both Ishfaq Ahmad Khalil and Muhammad Imran expressed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation between DGIPR KP and PID recognizing the significance of synergy in achieving common objectives. They reiterated their dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and engagement with the media and the public.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with both parties reaffirming their resolve to work closely together towards advancing the goals of effective communication and public service.

The meeting was also attended by Syeda Yusra Gilani , Section Officer Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad and Deputy Director Information KP Ibne Amin.