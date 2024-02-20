PID, DGIPR Discuss Steps To Further Enhance Respective Functions
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Director General Press Information Department (PID), Ishfaq Ahmad Khalil and Director General Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran here on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance respective functions and collaboration
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Director General Press Information Department (PID), Ishfaq Ahmad Khalil and Director General Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran here on Tuesday discussed steps to enhance respective functions and collaboration.
The meeting discussed current scenario of media dynamics and public relations strategies. Both parties exchanged insights and experiences to enhance their respective functions.
They discussed importance of collaboration between provincial and Federal departments, sharing best practices and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Emphasis was made on leveraging collective expertise to effectively communicate with the public and address evolving challenges in the media landscape.
Both Ishfaq Ahmad Khalil and Muhammad Imran expressed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation between DGIPR KP and PID recognizing the significance of synergy in achieving common objectives. They reiterated their dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and engagement with the media and the public.
The meeting concluded on a positive note with both parties reaffirming their resolve to work closely together towards advancing the goals of effective communication and public service.
The meeting was also attended by Syeda Yusra Gilani , Section Officer Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad and Deputy Director Information KP Ibne Amin.
Recent Stories
PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD
FIA arrests three human traffickers
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off
FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers4 minutes ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices8 minutes ago
-
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper9 minutes ago
-
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in Chitral15 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members15 minutes ago
-
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance15 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-404 minutes ago
-
AFC visited Kohat Bazaar4 minutes ago
-
Plugging loopholes of smuggling is herculean task: Dr Sajjad Arshad4 minutes ago
-
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against DC ICT4 minutes ago
-
DCs directed to launch crackdown against polythene bags4 minutes ago