PID, PIC hold two-day training workshop for journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop on "Documentary Filmmaking" organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Press Information Department Peshawar and Pakistan Information Center concluded on Thursday at Peshawar Press Club.

Chief guest and President Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, said that we are looking in the age of digital media and equipping oneself with tools of new technology is the need of the hour.

He added that such workshops are of high significance for the journalist community.

Director General, Press Information Department Peshawar, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, highlighted the objectives of the workshop in his address. He said that Pakistan Information Center (PIC) is a subsidiary of Press Information Department.

He added that it works under the administration of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan.

PIC is currently established in seven different cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Quetta and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The director general said that the objective of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is not only to enhance the capacity of young and mid-career media persons but also to impart modern knowledge to enable journalists in facing the challenges in the era of digital media.

Senior Journalist and Bureau Chief Suno tv Safiullah Gul said that the first step for journalists, while making a documentary is to conduct full research on the subject beforehand.

He further said that it is very important for a journalist to have an emotional attachment to this documentary because it improves the final product by manifolds, a journalist should have a positive mindset during the entire process.

The participants also participated in various simulation exercises which were one of the highlights of the workshop. Senior producer Tahir Mehmood said that before making any documentary, a journalist should keep 3 basic things in mind; Idea/ planning, recording, and post-production. He added that this is a very broad field the significance of which is increasing with every passing day.

Muhammad Faheem Sr. Anchorperson had the participants make documentaries as an exercise, which the participants completed with much dedication. This was followed by an interactive session. The participants participated fully in this session and had a lively discussion on various issues.

Online participation was also made available for journalists, through which press club representatives from different districts of the province participated online.

The online attendees asked questions which were taken by the trainers in a candid manner. Journalists from various newspapers, TV channels participated in the two-day workshop.

At the end of the training workshop, DG PID Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil and President press club Arshad Aziz Malik distributed certificates amongst participants. A shield was given to the Chief Guest and President of the Peshawar Press Club.