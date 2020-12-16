PID PRDG presents his book to Islamia University of Bahawalpur VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Press Information Department Public Relations Director General Saeed Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday called on Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and presented his book titled 'Farid Darwaza' to him.

The vice chancellor invited the public relations director general to attend the International Fikr-e-Farid Conference scheduled to be held in March next year. Member Syndicate Sumera Malik was also present on the occasion.