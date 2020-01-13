PID Sindh condoles demise of senior IO M.Iqbal

Senior Information Officer of Sindh Press Information Department, Muhammad Iqbal passed away here Monday after protracted illness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Information Officer of Sindh Press Information Department, Muhammad Iqbal passed away here Monday after protracted illness.

Director, Press Information Department - Sindh, Zeenat Jahan Siddiqui expressing her deep grief and sorrow said M.Iqbal was a professional colleague who will always be missed.

M.Iqbal left behind a widow and seven children to mournhis death. He was buried the same day in the metropolis.