PID Sindh Condoles Demise Of Senior IO M.Iqbal

Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:47 PM

PID Sindh condoles demise of senior IO M.Iqbal

Senior Information Officer of Sindh Press Information Department, Muhammad Iqbal passed away here Monday after protracted illness

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Information Officer of Sindh Press Information Department, Muhammad Iqbal passed away here Monday after protracted illness.

Director, Press Information Department - Sindh, Zeenat Jahan Siddiqui expressing her deep grief and sorrow said M.Iqbal was a professional colleague who will always be missed.

M.Iqbal left behind a widow and seven children to mournhis death. He was buried the same day in the metropolis.

More Stories From Pakistan

