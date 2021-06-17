PID staff gets single dose COVID-19 jab

The entire staff including senior officials of Press Information Department (PID) got a single-dose coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine here on Thursday at Islamabad-based vaccination centre to boost their immunity against the deadly virus

In a new release, the PID said the officials who so far could not receive a jab were administered the COVID-19 vaccines. The initiative would help ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the staff.

The officials of the department appreciated the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for its ongoing universal vaccination drive in the country.