PID To Hold Qura'an Khawani For Late Ex-PIO Haji Ahmed On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Press Information Department (PID) would hold a condolence reference and Qura'an Khawani for late ex-Principal Information Officer (PIO) Haji Ahmed Malik, who passed away last week, at its media center here on Wednesday.

The deceased, belonged to 9th Common Group, also served as Director General Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and Joint Secretary Admin, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

All friends of the deceased, retired and serving officers of the Information Group have been requested to attend the condolence reference/Qura'an Khawani, which is scheduled to be held at 2:30 p.m.

