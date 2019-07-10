PIDA briefs NAB DG on drug testing laboratory

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority (PIDA) on Wednesday briefed the National Accountability Bureau Lahore DG Shehzad Saleem regarding under-construction building of fertilizers and drugs testing laboratory.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, PIDA CEO Mujahid Sherdil, Project Director Sohail Ashraf, Additional Secretary Welfare Sumair Ahmad and other officers briefed the NAB's awareness wing headed by DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleemi.

The PIDA briefed the NAB officials that about six billion rupees had been allocated for fertilizers and drugs testing laboratory, whereas 45 percent of civil work of building had been completed.

The NAB officials were briefed that testing generators, escalators and cooling units for laboratory had been purchased, while lab testing equipments had yet to be purchased.

Addressing on the occasion, NAB DG Shehzad Saleem said that NAB would send its recommendations to the Punjab Chief Secretary for early completion of the building. He said that allocated amount for purchase of lab testing equipments should be released.

He also suggested to depute skilful and professional individuals to procure laboratory equipments and machinery.