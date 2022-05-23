UrduPoint.com

PIDE 4th Convocation On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PIDE 4th convocation on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Development (PIDE) is schedule to hold its fourth annual convocation on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 here.

According to a press statement issued by PIDE, the Minister for Planning and Development and Chancellor of PIDE, Professor, Ahsan Iqbal, would be the chief guest at the convocation to be held at Jinnah Convention Center.

The event will be attended by graduating students, parents, and noted academics in education, economics and research from across Pakistan.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of PIDE , Dr. Nadeem-ul-Haque and eminent economist, will give a detailed account of PIDE's achievements and services to the country in the fields of academia and research, the statement added.

