PIDE, IdeaGist Signs Accord For Students In Developing Their Start-up

Fri 12th July 2019

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country.

The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched in coming days for building a vibrant entrepreneurship Eco-system, the official sources told APP on Friday.

They said IdeaGist being an exclusive digital platform of the PM's start-up programme, would launch an 'Empower Pakistan' project to provide online entrepreneurship trainings to final year students of the PIDE.

"We are welcoming towards the entrepreneurial culture and always promotes the self-sustainable initiatives of students, the accord will definitely bring in the culture of entrepreneurship that we all are striving for," the sources added.

Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.

A portal, they said, would be developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the PIDE students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors, the sources said.

IdeaGist would help the PIDE's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it, they added.

