UrduPoint.com

PIDE Initiates Publishing 'sludge Series' To Highlight Delays In Different Activities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:20 PM

PIDE initiates publishing 'sludge series' to highlight delays in different activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has initiated the publication of 'the sludge series' under which reports on the sludge involved in different activities would be published.

According to press statement issued by PIDE here Sunday, sludge generally refers to frictions involved in completing different activities that are being carried out for the benefit to economy and society.

The PIDE sludge series specifically focuses on friction and delays due to over-regulations and bureaucratic red tape, it said adding these deter investment in the country, hence cause a heavy cost on the economy.

The institute plans to publish reports on over 50 activities in the sludge series out of which eleven have been published so far.

Giving examples of sludge, it said these include complicated and lengthy application forms, time consumed in seeking NOCs, waiting in queues to get a task done, doing manually what is possible digitally at little cost to stakeholders, securing attestations from officers, verifications, and fulfilling legal requirements like; agreements on notarized stamp papers.

According to PIDE, the objectives of publishing the sludge series were to highlight the sludge involved in different activities, to induce the concerned agencies to work for reducing sludge, and to pin down areas where sludge can be reduced.

"It is important to examine sludge because it imposes costs upon the economy in terms of waste of resources, and the opportunity costs incurred. This discourages investments, lowers productivity, and therefore constrains GDP growth," said Spokesperson of PIDE according to the statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

24 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

5 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.