PIDE Organising Series Of Webinars On Master Plans Of Cities

Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

PIDE organising series of webinars on master plans of cities

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Islamabad (PIDE) is organizing series of webinars on master plans of cities, their future and development, in the month of January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Islamabad (PIDE) is organizing series of webinars on master plans of cities, their future and development, in the month of January.

Vice Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Nadeem ul Haq will be hosting these webinars along with the eminent speakers, experts in their field i.e Urban development, Urban economics, Master plans specialists, best architects and designers of national and international level, said a press release issued here.

According to PIDE research and recent publication on cities and urbanization, a guide to policy and research, Pakistan currently has some of the largest cities in the world. It has about 20 cities with populations of above a million.

Karachi and Lahore are among the twenty-five mega cities in the world. This rapid urbanization is accompanied by congestion, pollution, mobility issues, shortage of housing and other utilities and sprawl. Pakistan also has 40 percent of its urban population living in slums.

There is clear shortage of urban public spaces, libraries, office and commercial spaces, and sustainable urban transportation.

Our cities are not inclusive either. People living in slums, and street hawkers face a constant threat of eviction.

Urban planning in Pakistan has not kept pace with the changes brought about by rapid urbanization. Pakistani cities lack the vigour and dynamism of a modern, productive, competitive cities. Future of the countries are in the cities hence they should be better managed. In this webinar, we will learn from speakers how cities can do it right and how we can improve our current cities.

Before this, PIDE has recently organized webinars with the famous authors of so many books Prof. James Robinson and Prof. Cass Sunstein, how nations struggle for their liberty in a narrow corridor and FEAST framework for behavioral change on a workplace and office environment.

PIDE Islamabad recently organized a webinar with a nobel laureate "Prof. Abhijeet Banerjee on "breaking out of a poverty trap" in perspective of Pakistan and regional countries. PIDE used to organize so many other webinars and events for Institutional reforms and betterment of Pakistan, all such events and webinars are available on all social media forums.

