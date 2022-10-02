UrduPoint.com

PIDE Organizes Webinar On 'Sports And Society'

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on Sunday organized a webinar on Sports and Society here.

The speakers included Dr. Ameer Ali Abro from the University of Sindh, Nasrullah Rana, a fitness coach and expert of the Pakistan Strength and Conditioning Association, and Shan Muhammad Sham represented Pakistan's national karate team from 1999 to 2004 and was the coach of the Pakistan Wada Karate team.

They said that Pakistan has tremendous talent; despite the lack of facilities and opportunities, our athletes have outperformed tough competitors.

According to the press release issued from the PIDE, the main theme of the discussion was Pakistani Society's mindset towards health, fitness, and sports.

Nasrullah Rana deliberated in detail on the mindset of the Parents as he had experienced during his career as a coach. Rana emphasized the importance of sports in maintaining physical, mental, and cognitive health. Sports are even used as a therapeutic practice in some countries.

The veteran coach stressed the importance of raising awareness among parents and school administration about the importance of sports.

Carrying the curative aspect of sports further, Dr. Ameer Ali Abro presented his research on the subject of sports and Society.

Dr. Abro's study focused on sports being used as a technique to counter extremism, and it had an effect of uniting diverse groups and being a promoter of Tolerance.

The professor talked at length about the positive impact of sports on youth.

He reported the findings of his study that sports could be used as a tool to bring unity to a heterogeneous and diverse Society.

However, athletics is a profession. A professional athlete has to pass through many barriers before he enters the field to practice.

Therefore, the opportunity cost for the athlete is very high. This warrants research that can make us discover ways to help our athletes. The karate coach said this from his personal experience as an athlete and a coach in the field.

The webinar ended with final comments by Fida Muhammad Khan from the PIDE School of Social Sciences, saying that Pakistan has tremendous talent, and our athletes outperformed tough competitors despite the lack of facilities and opportunities.

We, as research institutions, should find ways to solve the problems of the sports industry in the country.

Our football has reached FIFA; it's time that we as a research institution try to find a solution to how our footballers will reach the FIFA world cup.

