PIDE, PAGE Organize Webinar To Mark International Day Of Girl Child

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:35 PM

Speakers at a webinar here highlighted the importance of stepping up efforts for furthering enhancing enrollment of female students in educational institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Speakers at a webinar here highlighted the importance of stepping up efforts for furthering enhancing enrollment of female students in educational institution.

They were speaking at a webinar jointly organized by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Pakistan Alliance of Girl's education (PAGE) to mark International Day of the Girl Child, according to press statement issued here.

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed every year on October 11 to highlight the importance of adolescent girl children and attempts at identifying their power and potential by opening opportunities for them.

It also aims at amplifying and empowering the voices of adolescent girls around the globe, the statement said adding the observance of this day attempts to talk about and eradicate the issues concerning adolescent girl children.

Throughout the world, girls face gender-based challenges such as child marriage, discrimination, violence, and poor learning opportunities, it said.

Speakers on the occasion lauded various efforts that the private sector along with the government was undertaking to increase enrollment of female students.

