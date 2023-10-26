PIDE, partners to hold second EconFest on 28th ,29th October

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in partnership with the Research for Social Transformation & Advancement (RASTA) programme and the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), will host the second EconFest on October 28-29 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.

EconFest is a two-day festival that brings together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and influential figures from various fields to address Pakistan's pressing economic challenges.

This year's event will feature over 200 experts participating in 27 enriching sessions on a wide range of topics.

In addition to the panel discussions, EconFest will also feature a cultural show, a tech exhibition, an academic exhibition, a book exhibition, a fun zone, and a food court.

"EconFest is a unique opportunity for the broader public to engage directly with the genuine issues impacting our country," said PIDE Vice Chancellor Dr. Nadeem ul Haque. "It serves as a platform for concerned citizens to engage in meaningful dialogues with experts from diverse backgrounds."

"We anticipate a significant turnout of participants from various walks of life, making this event an ideal opportunity for visibility, networking, and collaboration," added PIDE Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Durre Nayab. The event is free and open to all, with no registration required.

For more information on EconFest, please visit the event website at https://econfest.pide.org.pk/.