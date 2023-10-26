Open Menu

PIDE, Partners To Hold Second EconFest On 28th ,29th October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PIDE, partners to hold second EconFest on 28th ,29th October

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in partnership with the Research for Social Transformation & Advancement (RASTA) programme and the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), will host the second EconFest on October 28-29 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.

EconFest is a two-day festival that brings together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and influential figures from various fields to address Pakistan's pressing economic challenges.

This year's event will feature over 200 experts participating in 27 enriching sessions on a wide range of topics.

In addition to the panel discussions, EconFest will also feature a cultural show, a tech exhibition, an academic exhibition, a book exhibition, a fun zone, and a food court.

"EconFest is a unique opportunity for the broader public to engage directly with the genuine issues impacting our country," said PIDE Vice Chancellor Dr. Nadeem ul Haque. "It serves as a platform for concerned citizens to engage in meaningful dialogues with experts from diverse backgrounds."

"We anticipate a significant turnout of participants from various walks of life, making this event an ideal opportunity for visibility, networking, and collaboration," added PIDE Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Durre Nayab. The event is free and open to all, with no registration required.

For more information on EconFest, please visit the event website at https://econfest.pide.org.pk/.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit October Event All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan