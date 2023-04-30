PIDE study reveals 83 percent of Pakistanis have no access to library

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Around 83 per cent of Pakistanis do not have access to any library and 60 per cent of Pakistanis have no playground access, revealed in the latest research study of Pakistan's Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) titled: "Shaping Minds and Bodies: Do We Have the Facilities?" which is the fifth BASICS Note of the Series, here on Sunday.

According to a Press Release issued by the PIDE, Dr Durre Nayab, Pro Vice Chancellor of National Think Tank, in her latest research, showed a very low level of social and civic engagement among the people of Pakistan.

Social connection between people is essential to stay mentally and physically alive. There should be enough libraries and playgrounds for all age groups to remain socially connected so youth can shape and nourish their minds and bodies.

According to the research study, libraries provide not just information but also contribute to building communities. Public libraries can be a great equalizer by providing information and education to those who otherwise cannot afford it.

The study furthermore said that a vast majority of Pakistanis (83%) do not have access to any library, with only a tiny proportion (4.5%) being very happy with the one they can access. Access remains low for both sexes, but females have more inadequate access than their male counterparts for all age groups.

Dr Nayab further elaborated in the report that it is worth mentioning here that this is reported access. A facility might exist but remain inaccessible for a variety of reasons.

The research shows that 60 per cent of Pakistanis have no playground access. While one-third of the urban population lacks access to a playground, the proportion is three-fourths for their rural counterparts. Along with low accessibility, satisfaction too is much lower in the rural areas, expressed in the unhappy and very unhappy responses.

Punjab fares the best among the four provinces, followed by Balochistan and Sindh. KP shows the highest proportion of those not having access to a playground (67.8%). GB continues to show better trends than other territories, having the lowest proportion of those not having access to a playground (46.3%). AJK lags behind other territories, with 62.3 per cent needing more access to a playground.

In her report, PIDE Pro VC described that the education level positively correlates with the accessibility of a playground. The proportion of not having access to a playground declines as we go up the educational ladder from 75.1 per cent for those who have never been to school; it reduces to 41 per cent who have achieved more than a high school education. Those happy/very happy also increase with increasing educational level.