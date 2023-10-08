Open Menu

PIDE Study Reveals Internet Shutdowns Cost Pakistan Rs 1.3b In Direct Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PIDE study reveals internet shutdowns cost Pakistan Rs 1.3b in direct loss

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) In a recent study conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), startling revelations have emerged regarding the economic impact of internet shutdowns in Pakistan.

PIDE estimates show that the closure of internet services for just 24 hours results in a direct loss of PKR 1.3 billion, which equates to a staggering 0.57 percent of the daily GDP average for the nation.

This eye-opening revelation is part of PIDE's research infographic titled “The Economic Cost of Internet Closure” and highlights the severe consequences of internet shutdowns on the Pakistani economy, said an official of the PIDE on Sunday.

According to Dr Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Mohammad Shaaf Najib, Research Fellow at PIDE, the internet has become a fundamental necessity in modern times. However, Pakistan's internet infrastructure lags behind in terms of both quality and coverage.

The PIDE Infographic shows that online Cab Services, a cornerstone of modern transportation, saw a staggering 97 percent reduction in the number of rides on days when the internet has been closed down.

This significant downturn equates to a loss of Rs 29 to 32 million for the industry per day. Similarly, Online food Delivery Services suffered a 75 percent reduction in the number of orders, translating into a substantial daily loss of Rs 135 million.

Meanwhile, the freelance community, which contributes significantly to Pakistan's economy, has also felt the brunt of internet disruptions. Denial of orders to Pakistan-based freelance workers resulted in over $1.3 million loss of revenue, equaling Rs 390 million, impacting livelihoods of many and the national economy as a whole too.

Besides, suspension of 3G/4G services for a single day causes a loss of Rs 450 million to the telecommunication sector alone. Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, PIDE's Vice Chancellor, said that access to high-quality internet not only enhances opportunities for the youth, particularly in remote areas but also plays a pivotal role in bridging the divide between the privileged and the common public. Utilizing online tools for education and professional purposes can empower youth from rural regions to compete on a national and international level.

APP/ijz/1545

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Education Pakistani Rupee Sunday From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

DHA and DCAS to participate in AccessAbilities Exp ..

DHA and DCAS to participate in AccessAbilities Expo

11 minutes ago
 Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, A ..

Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival to ta ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and of ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthqua ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to ad ..

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to advance economic cooperation

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

2 hours ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

3 hours ago
DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

5 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan