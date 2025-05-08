- Home
- Pakistan
- PIDE syndicate approves bold reform agenda to reinvent Pakistan’s leading policy think tank
PIDE Syndicate Approves Bold Reform Agenda To Reinvent Pakistan’s Leading Policy Think Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In a powerful affirmation of its mission to modernize policy research and impact governance, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) convened its 32nd Syndicate meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Nadeem Javaid.
The meeting brought together distinguished members, including Mr. Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Member IT, Higher education Commission of Pakistan and senior officials from PIDE.
With the spirit of transformation at its core, the Syndicate endorsed a wide-ranging set of reforms aimed at positioning PIDE as a globally connected, impact-driven think tank aligned with Pakistan’s evolving development needs.
At the heart of the deliberations was the approval of PIDE’s 5-Year Strategic Plan, a visionary roadmap anchored in nine high-impact initiatives. These span academic modernization, cutting-edge research, inclusive growth, digital transformation, and global partnerships—marking the beginning of a bold new chapter for the institute.
In a move to deepen its policy relevance, the Syndicate approved the establishment of eight specialized research centers in areas critical to Pakistan’s future—trade, digital economy, energy, agriculture, behavioral insights, and sustainability.
These centers will serve as knowledge engines, connecting rigorous research to real-world policy challenges.
The Syndicate further greenlit the launch of an Executive Development Centre (EDC) to equip leaders and policy professionals with evidence-backed tools, and a pioneering PhD Work-Study Program, which will embed scholars within ministries and industries—bridging the gap between theory and practice.
In a significant development, the Syndicate also endorsed institutional governance reforms—including an incentive-based performance framework, a structured remote work policy, and the much-anticipated campus expansion through the allotment of 17.55 acres in Islamabad’s H-11/2 sector. This will pave the way for a world-class academic and policy innovation hub.
“PIDE is no longer just a research institute. It is evolving into a national resource—where ideas shape policy and innovation drives change,” said Dr. Nadeem Javaid, Vice Chancellor, PIDE.
As PIDE sets its sights on the future, this Syndicate meeting marks a pivotal moment—signaling a renewed commitment to make research more relevant, policy more responsive, and Pakistan more resilient.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District emergency coordination meeting held5 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises walk to show solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces5 minutes ago
-
Man gets bullet injuries in a brawl5 minutes ago
-
PIDE syndicate approves bold reform agenda to reinvent Pakistan’s leading policy think tank5 minutes ago
-
MNAs pay tributes to armed forces for giving befitting response to India15 minutes ago
-
Civil society expresses confidence in armed forces15 minutes ago
-
----15 minutes ago
-
Patient killed at home15 minutes ago
-
Over 385,000 children to be vaccinated in Lodhran15 minutes ago
-
Education key to prosperity, peace, development: DC15 minutes ago
-
KP CM praises armed forces for shooting Indian drone15 minutes ago
-
India supports terrorists' activities in KP: Saif15 minutes ago