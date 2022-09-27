UrduPoint.com

PIDE To Screen Research Documentary On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PIDE to screen research documentary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) under its Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) programme is organizing a documentary film screening event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Islamabad Club Cinema Hall.

The PIDEAS (PIDE IDEAS) documentary film would be screened from 16:00 hours to 20:00 hours, said a press statement issued by the institute.

This will be the first session in the series of documentary films based on PIDE's research, it added.   It said, the visual format had always remained one of the most engaging and key conversational tools for producing research, and in the wake of using this as an instrument for knowledge production and dissemination.

"RASTA is producing documentary films based on the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) research," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Film And Movies September Event From

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

47 minutes ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

1 hour ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

2 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

2 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.