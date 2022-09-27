PIDE to screen research documentary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) under its Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) programme is organizing a documentary film screening event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Islamabad Club Cinema Hall.

The PIDEAS (PIDE IDEAS) documentary film would be screened from 16:00 hours to 20:00 hours, said a press statement issued by the institute.

This will be the first session in the series of documentary films based on PIDE's research, it added. It said, the visual format had always remained one of the most engaging and key conversational tools for producing research, and in the wake of using this as an instrument for knowledge production and dissemination.

"RASTA is producing documentary films based on the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) research," it added.