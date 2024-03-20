PIE addresses out-of-school children in policy dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) will hold a policy dialogue on Thursday, March 21, 2024, to address the issue of out-of-school children.

The dialogue aims to find solutions to bring out-of-school children into schools.

The dialogue will be attended by experts from various fields, including education experts, officials from the Ministry of Education, and representatives of civil society. They will share their views on demographic changes and the issue of out-of-school children.

Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General of the Pakistan Institute of Education, will deliver the keynote address at the event.

Ensuring access to education for all, reducing poverty and inequality, and improving the quality of education are the most important need of the time.