PIE Celebrates 76th Independence Day With Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) on Monday commemorated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with a grand flag hoisting ceremony and celebration at its premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) on Monday commemorated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with a grand flag hoisting ceremony and celebration at its premises.

The event was attended by esteemed guests and dedicated officials, reaffirming the commitment to the nation's progress and unity.

Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General of PIE, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he urged all staff members to actively contribute to the enhancement of education quality across the country.

He also extended his heartfelt prayers for the prosperity, integrity, and solidarity of Pakistan. Notably, he emphasized the significance of standing in solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri brethren.

The highlight of the ceremony was the inspiring sight of Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya hoisting the national flag, accompanied by the soul-stirring national anthem playing in the background. This symbolic gesture embodied the spirit of patriotism and unity among all participants.

Adding a touch of green to the occasion, a tree plantation ceremony was also held within the premises of PIE. This environmentally conscious initiative underscored the institution's dedication to sustainable practices and a greener future for Pakistan.

