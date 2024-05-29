PIE meeting finalizes integration of education data for 2022-2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A meeting was on Wednesday held at the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) to finalize the integration of formal and non-formal education data via Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) for the academic year 2022-2023.

The Pakistan Institute of Education, under the federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, has partnered with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to launch the Advancing Quality Alternative Learning (AQAL) project. It aims to consolidate and distribute data on non-formal education (NFE).

The project targets out-of-school children, youth, and adults across Pakistan. This consultative meeting will be instrumental in the completion of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the implementation of Education Emergency in the country.

The meeting was held in the PIE Auditorium and was attended by key stakeholders from both formal and non-formal education sectors across Pakistan. Members of the Technical Committee and Coordination Committee reviewed the progress made towards integrating these data systems and developed an action plan to complete the remaining tasks. This initiative is essential for compiling comprehensive national education statistics, which are crucial for informed decision-making in the education sector at the national and international levels.

Senior Joint Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training Sohail Akhtar appreciated the efforts of all participants and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration. He said that our journey towards a unified and comprehensive education data system is a collective effort. I commend all stakeholders for their dedication and hard work.

Together, we will ensure that our education policies are informed by the best possible data, ultimately benefiting the future of our nation.

Addressing the meeting, PIE Director General Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya stressed the importance of data integration. He said, "The integration of quality formal and non-formal education data will provide a more accurate picture of our educational landscape. This effort is essential to meet the educational needs of all segments of our population with the cooperation of provincial stakeholders.

Fulfilling our commitments to international education standards and norms." Director General, National Commission for Human Development Nasir-ud-Din Mashood highlighted the government's commitment to improving education data systems. He said, "This collaboration is a testament to our dedication for transparency and educational development.

The accurate consolidation of education data is crucial for effective policy-making and achieving our national educational goals." The Technical and Coordination Committee finalized and endorsed the education data for the academic year 2022-23, ensuring that both formal and non-formal education statistics are accurately represented and accessible for policy-making and research.

Representatives from partner organizations gave presentations on the project's activities and achievements. They highlighted the project's focus on enhancing the quality and access of non-formal education in Pakistan. "This project has made significant progress in providing educational opportunities to out-of-school children, youth, and adults. Our efforts have focused on creating a holistic learning environment that supports lifelong learning and skill development."