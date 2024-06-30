PIE releases National Achievement Test 2023 findings for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The National Achievement Test (NAT), in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) here on Sunday has released the 2023 findings for Balochistan, revealing the significant insights into the students' learning, their progress growth in Maths, Sciences and languages across the province, .

According to the PIE, over 1,851 students from 106 public schools in Balochistan participated in the NAT 2023, providing a revealing snapshot of student learning across the province.

The findings offer valuable insights into the province's educational landscape that can inform targeted interventions to improve student learning outcomes.

Students belonging to Grade 4 and Grade 8 were assessed in subjects that include English, urdu, Maths and Science. Balochistan’s findings reveal both areas of progress and subjects requiring focused attention.

Maths scores emerged as a key concern, with Grade 4 students averaging 40 percent and Grade 8 students averaging a concerningly low 31 percent. Science performance, though slightly better, remained below the national benchmark, with Grade 8 students averaging 48 percent.

Positive developments were also observed.

Grade 4 English scores showed improvement compared to 2019, jumping from 38 percent to 51 percent. This upward trend suggests positive strides in early language acquisition skills.

In this result, the girls consistently outperformed boys in all subjects and grades except Math and Science, where scores were similar for both genders, hinting at potential progress in narrowing the educational gender gap.

An interesting disparity emerged when examining performance by location. While Grade 4 students in urban areas scored higher in English, Maths, and Urdu, Grade 8 Science scores leaned slightly towards rural schools.

Further analysis is needed to understand the factors behind this contrasting trend.

The NAT 2023 results provide a valuable roadmap for Balochistan's education department.

By pinpointing areas of strength and areas in need of improvement, the department can develop targeted interventions. This might involve strengthening Math and Science instruction through specialized programs and teacher training focused on identified content domains like Statistics and Probability, which proved challenging for students in both grades.

This collaborative effort between Balochistan Examination Commission and Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), with technical assistance from Cambridge Partnership for Education, underscores the importance of data-drive decision making in education reform.

Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Minister of Education for Balochistan, speaking at the event, remarked, "The findings of the NAT 2023 underscore the critical need for targeted educational reforms in Balochistan. While we celebrate the advancements in English language proficiency among Grade 4 students, the stark realities of Math and Science scores necessitate urgent intervention. Our commitment is unwavering; we will collaborate closely with stakeholders to implement effective strategies that ensure every child in Balochistan receives a quality education.

Dr. Shahid Soroya, Director General of PIE, added, "Pakistan Institute of Education remains steadfast in its dedication to translating the NAT 2023 findings into actionable initiatives. By partnering closely with the Balochistan Education Department, we aim to design tailored interventions that enhance teaching methodologies and curriculum delivery. Our collective goal is to empower students throughout Balochistan, bridging the educational disparities highlighted in this report."