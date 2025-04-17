PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-tier education governance

A comprehensive set of policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the role and capacity of district education managers across all four provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A comprehensive set of policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the role and capacity of district education managers across all four provinces—Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan—was unveiled at the opening of a three-day national consultative workshop led by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) in collaboration with UNESCO, IIEP, and I-SAPS, with support from the FCDO.

The workshop, held from April 15 to 17, 2025, here, brought together national and provincial education officials, policymakers, and development partners to validate the findings of a UNESCO-commissioned research study and shape a strategic roadmap for education reform at the district level, said a press release.

Participants from all four provinces unanimously endorsed a unified set of forward-looking recommendations aimed at empowering district education leadership across the country. Among the core proposals was the institutionalization of professional development, urging provinces to implement structured training, peer learning, and mentorship programs for district managers.

A strong emphasis was placed on enhancing the use of education data by strengthening provincial EMIS systems to support evidence-based planning and local monitoring.

Decentralized decision-making with accountability emerged as another key priority, with stakeholders calling for greater operational autonomy for district managers, paired with clear responsibilities for delivering learning outcomes. To ensure consistency and transparency in recruitment and performance, participants advocated for the adoption of a standardized competency framework across provinces, clarifying roles and qualifications.

The workshop also highlighted the need for improving intergovernmental coordination, recommending institutional mechanisms for both vertical and horizontal collaboration between federal, provincial, and district levels. Provinces were encouraged to introduce performance-based incentives, aligning rewards with measurable educational improvements.

Furthermore, equity and inclusion were recognized as critical pillars; all district-level plans should mainstream gender equity, social inclusion, and access to education for marginalized communities. Finally, participants stressed the importance of sustained political and financial commitment from provinces to allocate sufficient budgetary resources and maintain long-term support for strengthening the middle tier.

Echoing the significance of these recommendations, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General of the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), noted, “These findings will help bridge the learning crisis and foster evidence-based reforms.

They will guide both provincial and Federal education policies while strengthening governance systems critical for delivering quality education across the country.” Antony kar Hum Tang Officer-in-Charge at UNESCO Pakistan, praised the inclusive and evidence-driven process, describing the study as a “milestone for strengthening education systems from the ground up.”

Ahmad Ali, Director of Programmes at the Institute of Social and Policy Sciences (I-SAPS), highlighted the need for institutional transformation and consistent support for district managers to ensure sustainability of reforms. Dr. Abdul Waheed Raza, Managing Director of PECTAA, emphasized the strategic importance of equipping middle-tier managers with the necessary tools to effectively translate policy into implementation at the school level.

Dr. Salman Humayun, Executive Director of I-SAPS, reaffirmed his organization’s commitment in fostering resilient and inclusive education systems by supporting the middle tier through capacity-building partnerships. Chairing the closing session, Dr Muhammad Shahaid Soroya DG PIE, described the study as a “strategic roadmap” for empowering district education managers and reiterated the federal government’s pledge in advancing data-driven, equity-centered reforms aligned with provincial needs.

The workshop concluded with participant groups presenting localized action plans that incorporated the study’s key insights. Barbara Tournier from UNESCO and Dr. Zaigham Qadeer from PIE lauded the vibrant exchange of ideas and commended the participatory nature of the consultation process. In his final remarks, Dr.Soroya reaffirmed PIE’s commitment in institutionalizing professional development and peer learning for district education managers, calling it a cornerstone for sustainable education reform in Pakistan.