PIEAS Designated As International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Collaborating Centre

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

PIEAS designated as International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Collaborating Centre

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and top ranking Pakistani Engineering university, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) have inked a cooperation agreement according to which PIEAS has been designated as IAEA Collaborating Centre to support Member States on Capacity Building, and R&D in various Applications of Nuclear Technology and allied fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and top ranking Pakistani Engineering university, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) have inked a cooperation agreement according to which PIEAS has been designated as IAEA Collaborating Centre to support Member States on Capacity Building, and R&D in various Applications of Nuclear Technology and allied fields.

"I cannot emphasize enough the importance of education and training for building the capacity of Member States in this field," said IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov, at the signing ceremony at the Agency's headquarters in Vienna. "Through this network, the Agency encourages scientific studies and cooperation across Member States", said a press release received here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Rector PIEAS, Dr. Nasir Majid Mirza said, "We are first and foremost a university, so academics and research and development is at the heart of what we do and it will be rewarding to further build and develop capacity in nuclear technology and non-electric applications of nuclear energy and teach it to those who want to learn.

"PIEAS, being run under the aegis of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), has been emerging as a top ranked engineering university of Pakistan since 2006. It is pertinent to mention here that according to the QS World University Rankings 2019, seven Pakistani universities made it to the prestigious annual index of global varsities and PIEAS ranked as Pakistan's No.1 University, carrying global position of 397.

With PIEAS being designated as the first IAEA Collaborating Centre in the country, new avenues of scientific collaboration and internationalization will soon start bearing fruit.

