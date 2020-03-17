UrduPoint.com
PIEDMC Launching Anti-coronavirus Campaign In SIEs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

In the wake of impending Coronavirus alert and the measures advised by government, Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) is going to initiate anti-coronavirus campaign in which hand sanitizers dispensers would be installed in all industrial units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In the wake of impending Coronavirus alert and the measures advised by government, Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) is going to initiate anti-coronavirus campaign in which hand sanitizers dispensers would be installed in all industrial units.

The PIEDMC also made hand washing compulsory for all entrants of factories to safeguard workers, laborers and managerial staff from coronavirus.

This was decided in an emergency PIEDMC meeting here Tuesday with Company's Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi in the chair. President BOM of Sunder Industrial Estate Shahzad Azam and President BOM of Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Arif Qasim and representatives of all the industrial estates attended the meeting and expressed the resolve to fully adopt safety measures against the epidemic.

The meeting was told that presently, more than 2000 factories in different production sectors of economy were working in all seven industrial estates including Sundar Estate, Qauid-i-Azam estate, Bhalwal estate, Rahim Yar Khan estate, Multan estate phase one and two and Vehari industrial estate, while approximately 250,000 workers were involved directly and about one million indirectly with these setups.

Participants of the meeting emphasized to comply strictly with anti-corona virus advisories issued by Punjab government to make people aware about dreadful coronavirus (COVID19).

A ban also has been imposed on gatherings, seminars, training workshops, sports festivals and other activities and it was also decided to close all parks situated in all PIEDMC estates for next six weeks.

The PIEDMC Chairman appreciated the Federal and Punjab governments for taking effective and timely measures to save the people from this deadly virus. He added that all the industrial estateswould launch awareness campaigns through pamphlets, billboards and other means to makepeople aware of this pandemic.

