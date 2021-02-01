PIEDMC to supply power to its Industrial estates

Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to supply electricity by itself to all the industrial estates under its management to facilitate the industrialists and to benefit from the open market, according to PIEDMC spokesman here Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to supply electricity by itself to all the industrial estates under its management to facilitate the industrialists and to benefit from the open market, according to PIEDMC spokesman here Monday.

He added that on the direction of PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi, an application had also been moved to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) for obtaining a distribution license.

He mentioned that some time ago, NEPRA had approved "Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market" for competitive trade.

In view of its utility, PIEDMC would purchase electricity directly from this market through an open bidding process, he explained.

After the issuance of the license by NEPRA, he added, PIEDMC itself would supply electricity to Sundar, Quaid-e-Azam, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Bhalwal industrial estates. Uninterrupted power supply would be made possible with best transmission system to the industrial sector, he said.