UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIEDMC To Supply Power To Its Industrial Estates

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:16 PM

PIEDMC to supply power to its Industrial estates

Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to supply electricity by itself to all the industrial estates under its management to facilitate the industrialists and to benefit from the open market, according to PIEDMC spokesman here Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to supply electricity by itself to all the industrial estates under its management to facilitate the industrialists and to benefit from the open market, according to PIEDMC spokesman here Monday.

He added that on the direction of PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi, an application had also been moved to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) for obtaining a distribution license.

He mentioned that some time ago, NEPRA had approved "Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market" for competitive trade.

In view of its utility, PIEDMC would purchase electricity directly from this market through an open bidding process, he explained.

After the issuance of the license by NEPRA, he added, PIEDMC itself would supply electricity to Sundar, Quaid-e-Azam, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Bhalwal industrial estates. Uninterrupted power supply would be made possible with best transmission system to the industrial sector, he said.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Punjab Nepra Company Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Vehari Bhalwal Market All From Best

Recent Stories

Senate body directs MMDDB to upgrade "C" category ..

3 minutes ago

Wildlife Deptt confiscates more than 50 hunting do ..

3 minutes ago

Encroachment material confiscated during operation ..

3 minutes ago

Apex committee finalize GB development package

7 minutes ago

IGP seeks traders cooperation in strengthening sec ..

7 minutes ago

60 poultry units distributed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.