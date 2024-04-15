Open Menu

PIEDRR 2024 To Be Rescheduled Amid Unavoidable Circumstances

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday announced that the first ever Pakistan's International Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PIEDRR-2024) has been rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances and administrative instructions.

In a post on the social networking and microblogging website X erstwhile Twitter, the NDMA wrote on its official handle, "It is to inform that due to unavoidable circumstances & administrative instructions, the PIEDRR Pakistan’s 1st International Expo on DRR - 2024 (planned from 23 to 25 April 2024) at Islamabad, Pakistan has been rescheduled."

However, it added that fresh dates would be communicated in due course of time; to all the participants.

