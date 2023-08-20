PIFD holds entry test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :An entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) was held here Sunday.

PIFD undergraduate entrance test was conducted in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad.

The entry test is a mandatory requirement for admission to undergraduate programmes. The written test has a weightage of fifty percent in the PIFD admission process.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIFD is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Ceramic and Glass Design, Gems and Jewellery Design and Textile Design disciplines.