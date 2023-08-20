Open Menu

PIFD Holds Entry Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PIFD holds entry test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :An entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) was held here Sunday.

PIFD undergraduate entrance test was conducted in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad.

The entry test is a mandatory requirement for admission to undergraduate programmes. The written test has a weightage of fifty percent in the PIFD admission process.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIFD is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Ceramic and Glass Design, Gems and Jewellery Design and Textile Design disciplines.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Sunday Textile

Recent Stories

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

23 seconds ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

32 seconds ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

3 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

15 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

17 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

18 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

18 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan