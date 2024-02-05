Open Menu

PIFD Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:23 PM

PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

The walk participants included PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, faculty members and a large number of students.

The activities were aimed at highlighting the cruelties and colossal human rights violations being committed by the Indian military for suppressing the voice of millions of Kashmiris. The participants were carrying flags and placards, and chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

While speaking on the occasion, Prof. Hina said that the Pakistani nation would keep supporting their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they get their right to self-determination. She also lauded the government efforts for raising the Kashmir issue on every forum around the world.

In the end, the Vice Chancellor distributed cash prizes and certificates among winners and participants of the declamation contest.

