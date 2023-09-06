PIFD organizes painting exhibition on Defence Day

Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) on Wednesday organized a painting exhibition on the occasion of Defence Day for paying homage to martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 War

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) on Wednesday organized a painting exhibition on the occasion of Defence Day for paying homage to martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 War.

PIFD Registrar Dr. Muhammad Afzal inaugurated the exhibition held here at the PIFD. The exhibition displayed the artwork done by the students of various departments of PIFD. Dr.

Afzal appreciated the creative work of the students and congratulated the position holders.

Addressing the participants, he said, it was on this day in 1965 that the whole nation stood alongside the Pakistan Armed Forces to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. He paid rich homage to the brave sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom while defending their motherland.

Meanwhile, PIFD students also delivered speeches in context to Defence Day. In the end certificates and prizes were distributed among the position holders and the participants.